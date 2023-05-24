MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 tomorrow: Check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 tomorrow

MP Board 10th 12th result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the class 10th and 12th results. According to the official schedule, MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 will be announced tomorrow, May 25 at around 12.30 pm onwards at the official website - mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in.

The announcement of the results will be made by MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar via a press conference. After the declaration of results, provisional mark sheets will be available on the official website. To qualify in the MPPBSE class 10th, 12th exams, candidates will have to score a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass the board exams. The board will also announce the toppers for the year 2023.

MP Board 10th 12th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of mpbse.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ' MP Board 10th 12th result 2023'

Enter your credientials and click on the submit button

MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 and save it for future reference

MP Board 10th 12th result 2023: Alternative Websites

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

Last year, the results for class 10th, 12th were announced on April 29 at 1 PM. The board had conducted the exams from February 18 to March 20 wherein Around 18 lakh students took MP board exams and the overall pass percentage for class 12th was recorded 72.72 per cent while the percentage of boys who cleared the exam stood at 69.94 per cent and 75.64 per cent was the pass percentage for girls.

