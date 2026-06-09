MHT CET result 2026 OUT; download PCB first attempt scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra CET result has been declared for PCB stream. The MHT CET PCB first attempt scorecard is available for download on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET PCB first attempt scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Meanwhile, the MHT CET result for PCM stream will soon be announced.

How to download MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF. To download MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org and click on MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF and take a print out.

MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org: Steps to download

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MHT CET PCB scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MHT CET PCB first attempt scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

How to download MHT CET merit list PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org

Here is the step-wise guidelines to download MHT CET merit list PDF. To download MHT CET merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org and click on MHT CET toppers list PDF link. MHT CET toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save MHT CET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org Click on MHT CET topper list PDF link MHT CET topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save MHT CET topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MHT CET cut off 2026: How to download at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on MHT CET cut off list PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MHT CET cut off list PDF and take a print out.

For details on MHT CET result 2026, please visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.