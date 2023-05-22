MH CET LLB 3 year result 2023 OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download score card here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MH CET Law 3 year result 2023 declared

MAH CET LLB 3 year result 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MAH CET LLB (3 years) Result 2023 today, May 22. Candidates who have appeared for the law 3 year entrance exam can check MH CET LLB result through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access and download the MH CET law score card, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has conducted the MH CET LLB examination on May 2 and 3, 2023.

How to Check MAH CET LLB 3 year result 2023

Students can check the MAH CET LLB 3 year result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on CET LLB 3 year scorecard link.

Candidates need to log in with their credentials.

MH CET Law result 2023 in a PDF format will be displayed on the screen.

Download CET result PDF, take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link to Check MAH CET LLB 3 year result 2023

MHT CET 3-year Law Exam 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

Category Minimum Marks Required General candidates belonging to Maharashtra (as per domicile certificate) 45% SC/ST candidates from Maharashtra 40% VJ/ DT/ NT(A)/ NT/ OBC/ SBC Category belonging to State of Maharashtra 42% Candidates from other states (All categories) 45%

