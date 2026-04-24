MBSE Mizoram Board HSLC, 10th result 2026 out at mbse.edu.in; 80.31% students pass

Aizawl:

The Mizoram Board (MBSE) has declared the HSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026. A total of 80.31 per cent students cleared the MBSE HSLC, 10th exam this year. MBSE HSLC, 10th result websites are - mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

How to download MBSE HSLC scorecard PDF at mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com

The students can check and download MBSE HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com. To download MBSE HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portals - mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com and click on HSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number. MBSE HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MBSE HSLC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com

Click on MBSE HSLC, 10th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number, roll number as the required login credentials

MBSE HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save MBSE HSLC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download MBSE HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Apart from the official websites - mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com, the students can check MBSE HSLC, 10th result at indiaresults.com. To download MBSE HSLC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit indiaresults.com and click on MBSE HSLC, 10th marksheet PDF link. Use registration number, roll number as the required login credentials. Save MBSE HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

MBSE HSLC, 10th scorecard 2026 via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for MBSE HSLC scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on MBSE HSLC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official website - mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com.