MBSE HSLC Result 2025 announced, here are easy steps to download Mizoram Class 10th Mark Sheet MBSE HSLC Result 2025 has been announced by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards/marksheets using their roll number, and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the 10th grade, or HSLC, results. Students who took the MBSE HSLC 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login. The results can be downloaded from the official websites, mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com. Students should note that digital mark sheets are provisional. They must collect original marksheets along with their pass certificate from school authorities later. Details regarding this will be communicated by the respective school authorities. Students can download their marksheets by following the simple steps given below.

How to download Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2025?

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Navigate the link to the 'Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Provide your credentials and submit.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2025 for future reference.

According to the results, a total of 19,303 students enrolled in the Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10 exams this year, of which 18,946 appeared and 14,527 passed. The overall pass percentage for the Mizoram Board MBSE HSLC exam 2025 was recorded at 76.68 percent. This year, the exam was conducted from February 19 to March 13, 2025, across various examination centers in Mizoram. Meanwhile, the HSSLC (Class 12) exams were held from February 14 to March 17, 2025.

Direct link to download MBSE Mizoram Class 10 Result 2025

Who are this year's Mizoram Board Class 10 Toppers?

According to the results, P.C. Lalthakimi from K.D. High School, Aizawl, secured the first position by obtaining 479 marks in the exam. In the second position, Isak Ms. Dawngkima Govt. from Mizo High School, Aizawl, and Malsawmkima Chawngthu from Cls Academy, Aizawl, secured 475 marks. Ricky Lalnunfela from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, achieved the third position by obtaining 474 marks.

What's next?

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for reverification or retotaling. For more details, stay tuned to the official website of MBSE.