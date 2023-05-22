Manipur Class 12th Result 2023 OUT at manresults.nic.in: Check COHSEM HSE 12th scorecards, toppers, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : COHSEM COHSEM Manipur Board HSE 12th result 2023 out

Manipur Class 12th Result 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has announced the class 12th result today on its website. Students who appeared for the exam can downlaod COHSEM HSE 12th scorecards from the official website, manresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the class 12th exam from February 23, 2023 to April 1, 2023. Now, the results for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download COHSEM HSE 12th results followed by the easy steps given below.

COHSEM HSE 12th scorecards: How to download?

Go to the official website, manresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'COHSEM HSE Class 12th Result 2023

Enter your details and click on the submit button

COHSEM HSE Class 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download COHSEM Class 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

COHSEM Class 12th Result 2023: Toppers

Ria Thokchom (Science) - 491 marks

Pushpa Naorem (Arts) - 475 marks

Rajbrinda Naorem (Commerce) - 445

This year, a total of 36,717 students appeared for the examinations of which 24,513 students are from the Science stream, 11,391 students from Arts, and 813 are from Commerce stream. Students can directly download COHSEM Class 12th Result 2023 by clicking on the above link.

COHSEM Class 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

To qualify in the Manipur Class 12th exam, a student need to secure at least 33 percent that is 165 marks are needed in five mandatory subjects and only then a student will be considered pass. Those who will secure 80 per cent marks will be considered as distintion division and those secure between 33 to 45 percent marks will be considered as third division.

