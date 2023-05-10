Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023 Today at bse.telangana.gov.in; Website link, SMS number

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC Result 2023 today

TS SSC Result 2023: The Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) results 2023 will be declared today, May 10. The students who took the exam can check their TS SSC Result 2023 online through the official website of Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) -- bse.telangana.gov.in. As per the reports, the board will announce the Manabadi SSC result 2023 Telangana at 12 noon, today.

Students can access and download their TS SSC Results 2023 by using hall ticket number. The Telangana 10th result 2023 is awaited by nearly 5 lakh students. The TS SSC result cum marks statement will include details such as student's name, roll number, school name, subjects, marks obtained in each subject, subject wise grades, grade points, Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and qualifying status of the candidate.

Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Steps to Check Online

Students can check and download the TS SSC Result 2023 online by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the websites at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the designated 'TS SSC Result 2023' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter the hall ticket id in the given space and submit.

Step 4: The Telangana TS SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Telangana SSC Result 2023 via SMS

BSE Telangana will also provide Manabadi SSC Result 2023 in the offline mode through mobile SMS. Candidates can check the steps provided here to get Telangana SSC result 2023 via SMS.