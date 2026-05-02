mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra HSC result 2026 Live: Check MSBSHSE 12th scorecard link, login credentials

Pune:

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE will announce HSC, Class 12 result 2026 today, May 2. The MSBSHSE 12th result will be announced via press conference at 11 am, while the HSC scorecard link will be activated a 1 PM on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in

To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.