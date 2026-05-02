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mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra HSC result 2026 Live: Check MSBSHSE 12th scorecard link, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

MSBSHSE HSC result 2026 at mahresult.nic.in Live: The MSBSHSE 12th result will be announced via press conference at 11 am, while the HSC scorecard link will be activated a 1 PM on the websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2026 Live: How to download Maharashtra Board 12th scorecard PDF at mahresult.nic.in.
MSBSHSE HSC Result 2026 Live: How to download Maharashtra Board 12th scorecard PDF at mahresult.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Pune:

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE will announce HSC, Class 12 result 2026 today, May 2. The MSBSHSE 12th result will be announced via press conference at 11 am, while the HSC scorecard link will be activated a 1 PM on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

How to download MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in

To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in
  • Click on MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
  • Save MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :MSBSHSE HSC Result 2026 at mahresult.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 9:19 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF at mahresult.nic.in

    • Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in
    • Click on MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
    • Save MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 9:18 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result links

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result links are - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 9:18 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    mahresult.nic.in MSBSHSE HSC 12th result websites

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result websites are -  mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.    

  • 9:17 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result time

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result announcement time is 11 am. The MSBSHSE HSC scorecard link will be actiavted at 1 pm on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The HSC 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

  • 9:15 AM (IST)May 02, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result date 2026

    MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2026 will be announced today, May 2. The Maharashtra Board HSC, 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites -  mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

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Maharashtra Msbshse Hsc Exam Class 12 Results Exam Result
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