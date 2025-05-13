Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025 declared, 94.10% pass, girls performed better than boys Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025 has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students who took the exam can download their marksheets from the official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 through a press conference. The MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025 link will be activated at 1 pm. Students will be able to download the Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025 using their credentials on the login page, available on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

94.10 per cent pass, girls outshine boys

According to the results, a total of 15,46,579 students appeared in the exam, and 14,55,433 of them passed, resulting in the overall pass percentage standing at 94.10%. Female students performed better than their male counterparts, achieving a pass percentage of 96.14 per cent, which is 3.83% higher than the boys' pass rate of 92.31%.

Konkan district tops

Regionally, Konkan led with an impressive pass percentage of 98.82%, followed closely by Kolhapur at 96.87% and Mumbai at 95.84%. Pune recorded the pass percentage at 94.81%, Nashik at 93.04%, Amravati at 92.955 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 92.82%, Latur at 92.77% and Nagpur at 90.78%.

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Click on the relevant link to 'Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th result 2025' It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your credentials. MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025 will appear. Download and save MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025 for future reference.

How to download Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2025 via SMS?

Open the message app on your mobile. Type message in this format: ‘MHSSC{SPACE}Seat Number’. Forward this message to ‘57766’. The marksheet will be sent in the same number.

Websites to check Maharashtra Class 10th makrsheets

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheets

Student’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

School Name

Roll Number

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total Marks

Grade/Pass/Fail Status

Grading System