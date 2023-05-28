Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2023 Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Websites, Steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2023 expected soon

Maharashtra 10th Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Result 2023. Students who have appeared for the Maharashtra Class 10th board exams will be able to check their results through the official website, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

To access and download the Maharashtra 10th marksheet statement, students will have to log in with their seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms. As per the reports, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is awaited by over 15 lakh students. The Class 10th board exams were conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023, across 5,033 exam centres in the state.

How to Check MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023

Students can check their Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in. On the home page, click on the Maharashtra SSC result link. Submit the required details and the Maharashtra 10th result will appear on the screen. Verify the details mentioned in the result PDF and download it. Take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: List of Websites

Students will be able to check and download their MH SSC result 2023 from the following alternative websites.