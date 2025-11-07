KUHS result 2025 out at kuhs.ac.in; know how to download scorecard PDF KUHS result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm, other exams can check the result on the official website- kuhs.ac.in. Know how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has declared the results for the MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSc Nursing), other programmes. The candidates who had appeared for the MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm, other exams can check the result on the official website- kuhs.ac.in.

To download KUHS program-wise scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- kuhs.ac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. KUHS programme-wise scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save KUHS programme-wise scorecard PDF and take a print out.

KUHS MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm scorecard PDF: How to download at kuhs.ac.in

Visit the official website- kuhs.ac.in

Click on KUHS MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KUHS MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save KUHS MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, MPharm scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KUHS scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

KUHS result 2025: Check programme-wise result declared

Second Professional MBBS Degree Regular/Supplementary (2010 & 2019 Scheme) Examinations, August 2025

First Year BSc.MRT Degree Supplementary Examinations, September 2025 (2013 & 2016 schemes)

Fresh Evaluation result of Third Year BSc MLT Degree Regular Examinations, February 2025

Fresh Evaluation result of Fourth Year BSc MLT Degree Regular Examinations, March 2025

Fresh Evaluation result of Third Professional BHMS Degree Regular Examinations, April 2025

Second Year Pharm D Degree (R/S) Examinations September 2025

Fresh Evaluation result of Third Year Pharm D Degree supplementary Examinations May 2025

First Professional BUMS Degree (2016 & 2022 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, September 2025

Revised result of Final Professional BAMS Degree (2012&2016 Scheme) Regular/Supplementary examinations July 2025

Fresh valuation result of MD (Hom) Psychiatry Degree (2016 Scheme) Part I Regular/Supplementary Examinations, May 2025

Fresh valuation result of Third Semester M Pharm Degree Regular /Supplementary Examinations (2019 Scheme), May 2025

Fresh valuation result of Third Professional BAMS Degree (2016 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, March 2025

Revised Result of Aiswarya S P of First year Pharm D Degree Regular/Supplementary Examinations (2010, 2016 & 2024 Schemes) August 2025.

For details on KUHS MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BPharm, BSc Nursing exam result 2025, please visit the official website- kuhs.ac.in.