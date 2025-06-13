KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Results 2025 likely to be released soon, how to download marks memo KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Results 2025 are likely to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their marks memo by visiting the official website- karresults.nic.in. Check passing marks, how to download, and other details.

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will soon release the results of the Karnataka SSLC 2 supplementary exam 2025. All those who appeared for the class 10 supplementary exam 2025 will be able to download their marks memo by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in. As of now, the board has not released any specific date for releasing KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Results 2025. However, as per the previous year trends, KSEAB generally announce SSLC results within a month after the exam conclusion.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2 supplementary exam was conducted from May 26th to June 2nd, 2025. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The exam began with a first language exam and ended with Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, ANSI 'C' Programming, and Economics.

Passing marks

To pass the exam, the candidate will have to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Karnataka SSLC 2 exam 2025. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their results by following the easy steps given below.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of KSEAB - karresults.nic.in.

Click on 'Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025', flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and submit.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 for future reference.

Alternative websites

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025. A total of 8,42,173 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 5,24,984 candidates passed, resulting in the overall pass percentage standing at 62.34 per cent. Among them, 3,90,311 boys appeared and 2,26,637 passed (58.07%), while 4,00,579 girls appeared and 2,96,438 passed, recording a higher pass percentage of 74%. Students are advised to visit the official website for regular updates on the results.