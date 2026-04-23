KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker: How to download

The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) SSLC, 10th result 2026 websites are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. Apart from KSEAB SSLC result websites, the students can download SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF via Digilocker. KSEAB SSLC result 2026 at karresults.nic.in Live: When and where to check kseab.karnataka.gov.in 10th result
How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
- On the homepage, look for the option for Karnataka SSLC marksheet PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.
How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via App
- Download SSLC Result 2026 Karnataka app from Google Play Store
- Click on SSLC result link
- Enter the login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth
- KSEAB SSLC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF via karresults.nic.in
The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in
- Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.
How to check KSEAB SSLC result 2026 via SMS
The students need to send SMS - KSEEB10 (Roll Number) to 56263 to get their SSLC result.
For details on KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.