Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023 released on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Here's easy steps to download

Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023 has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, June 6, 2023. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of sslcexam.kerala.gov.in using their register number, and date of birth.

The exams were conducted between March 9 and 29 at various exam centres. Initially, Kerala SSLC results 2023 were declared on May 19, 2023. The candidates were allowed to submit applications for revaluation between May 20 to 24, 2023. Candidates can now download Kerala SSLC results 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Kerala SSLC results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of sslcexam.kerala.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your registration number, date of birth, and click on submit button Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2023

