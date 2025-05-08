Kerala SSLC Result 2025 to be announced tomorrow, when and where to download Kerala SSLC Result 2025 will be declared tomorrow. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards using their registration number, and other details on the login. Check date, time, how to download, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is set to announce the SSLC class 10th results tomorrow, May 9. All those who appeared for the Kerala SSLC 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. According to the official notice, General Education Minister V. Shivankutty will announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2025 on Thursday, May 9. The results will be declared via a press conference, after which, links of the results will be made available on the official websites by afternoon.

This year, Kerala SSLC 2025 exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26 across 2,980 centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Gulf countries, wherein a total of 4,27,021 students appeared. Of these, 1,42,298 students were from government schools, 2,55,092 from government-aided schools, 29,631 from unaided institutions, 447 were from Lakshadweep and 682 two from Gulf countries. Once the results are out, students can download their results by visiting the following websites.

Websites to check Kerala SSLC Results