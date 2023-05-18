Kerala SSLC Result 2023 to be OUT tomorrow on keralaresults.nic.in, Check date and time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala SSLC Result 2023 tomorrow

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has given confirmation on the announcement of the class 10th results. According to the latest update from the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Kerala Class 10 results will be announced tomorrow, May 19 at 3 PM. Once the result is released, students will be able to download Kerala SSC Result 2023 from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan - keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 class 10th was held from May 9 to 29, 2023 wherein 4, 19, 554 students appeared for the exam this year.

Along with the declaration of the Kerala SSC Result 2023, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also release the pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise results on the same day. Apart from the website, students will be able to download Kerala Class 10th results through SMS and Saphalam app.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to download?

In order to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023, students can follow the easy steps given below.

Go to the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations - keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Kerala SSLC Result 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha, etc and click on submit

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Students can download Kerala SSLC Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Students have been advised to stay tuned to the KBPE website and indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.

ALSO READ | Odisha 10th Result 2023 OUT: Download BSE Odisha Matric HSC Result on orissaresults.nic.in

ALSO READ | MAH MCA CET 2023 Result to be OUT soon on cetcell.mahacet.org, here's details