Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board to announce Class 10 Result today at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Time: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the class 10th results today at 3 PM on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Students waiting for the results have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of the Kerala Board. The link to the results will be hosted at the website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The announcement of the results is likely to be done by the Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty via press conference. In the result press conference, he will share the information regarding pass percentage, grade-wise results, and re-evaluation schedule.

Students can check Kerala Class 10th results using their exam registration number, and date of birth. Once the result is announced, the link will be shared with the students.

The board conducted the SSLC exam from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to download Kerala Class 10th Result?

Go to the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Click on the result link that reads '

Kerala SSLC Result 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on login button

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Candidates can download Kerala SSLC Result 2023 and save the result for future reference

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: What are the other ways to download Kerala Class 10th Result?

Other than the websites, the students can access the Kerala SSLC result on the Saphalam Mobile App.

