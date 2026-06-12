Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2026 OUT at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; how to download KBPE 10th marks memo pdf

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala SSLC, Class 10 re-evaluation result 2026 has been declared, the students can check and download SSLC, 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf on the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC, 10th result was earlier announced on May 15 and the overall pass percentage touched at 99.07 per cent. The students who are not satisfied with their marks in SSLC, 10th exam had applied for the re-evaluation process.

How to download Kerala SSLC re-evaluation marks memo pdf at keralaresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download Kerala SSLC, 10th re-evaluation marks memo PDF. To download Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf, candidates need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and click on SSLC, 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf link. Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation marks memo PDF will be available for download, save SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation marks memo PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Click on SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials

SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf will be available for download

Save SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf and take a print out.

How to download Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf will be available for download

Save SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf and take a print out.

How to download SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf via Saphalam App

Download Saphalam app from Google play store

Click on Kerala SSLC, 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

Kerala SSLC, 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save Kerala SSLC, 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation result at indiaresults.com

Click on Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation result link at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Kerala SSLC 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf will be available for download

Save SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation marks memo pdf and take a print out.

For details on SSLC Kerala 10th re-evaluation result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Also Read : SSLC Kerala 10th result 2026: 99.07% students pass; girls excel