Live Kerala SSC Class 10th results to be declared today, how to download marks memo Kerala SSC Class 10th results will be declared today, May 9. Students who are eagerly waiting for their results can download their scorecards using their roll number, and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is set to announce the results of the class 10th exam board results today, May 9. Students awaiting the results can download their results by visiting the official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. According to reports, the results will be declared by the Kerala State Education Minister V. Shivankutty. After that, the link to the results will be available on the official website. This year, Kerala SSLC board exam 2025 was held from March 3 to March 26, 2025, wherein about 4 lakh students appeared for the exam. Last year, the board released SSLC Result Kerala on May 8, 2024. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.