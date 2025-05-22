Live Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 releasing today, when and where to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will be released today, May 22 at 3 p.m. Students awaiting the Kerala 12th Result Result 2025 can stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to announce the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2025 today, May 22. The results announcement will be made in a press conference scheduled at 3 pm. Along with the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results will also be declared. Following this, the scorecard link will be available on the official website. Students will be able to download their digital marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Once results are declared, students will be able to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. This year, Kerala Plus Two exams 2025 were conducted from March 3 to March 26, 2025, wherein over 4 lakh candidates appeared. Last year, this number was 4,41,120, of which 2,94,888 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 78.69%. Stay tuned to this Iive blog for latest updates.