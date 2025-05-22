Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 releasing today, when and where to download

  Live Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 releasing today, when and where to download

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will be released today, May 22 at 3 p.m. Students awaiting the Kerala 12th Result Result 2025 can stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 releasing today, May 23.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 releasing today, May 23. Image Source : File
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to announce the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2025 today, May 22. The results announcement will be made in a press conference scheduled at 3 pm. Along with the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results will also be declared. Following this, the scorecard link will be available on the official website. Students will be able to download their digital marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Once results are declared, students will be able to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. This year, Kerala Plus Two exams 2025 were conducted from March 3 to March 26, 2025, wherein over 4 lakh candidates appeared. Last year, this number was 4,41,120, of which 2,94,888  students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 78.69%. Stay tuned to this Iive blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :Kerala plus two result 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:14 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025?

    • Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.
    • Click on 'results'.
    • Now, click on 'Kerala Plus Two Result 2025'.
    • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration/roll number, and other details.
    • Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
    • Download and save Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 for future reference.
  • 1:11 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Details mentioned in Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

    Students can check the following things on their Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 marksheets.

    • Student's name
    • Roll number
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Qualifying status
    • Total Marks
  • 1:06 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two results: Login credentials required

    • Roll Number
    • Date of Birth
    • Register Number
  • 1:03 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Where to check Kerala Plus Two results?

    Students can check their Kerala Plus two results at the following websites:

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • kite.kerala.gov.in
    • pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
  • 12:57 PM (IST)May 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: When will results be announced?

    The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the class 12th board exam results today, May 22 at 3 pm.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Kerala Board Result Class 12 Exams Class 12 Results Class 12th Exam Results Class 12 Board Education Education News High School Exam Result Results
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\