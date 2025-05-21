Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: DHSE, VHSE results to be out tomorrow, check when and where to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 along with DHSE, VHSE will be declared tomorrow, May 22. Students awaiting the results can download digital marksheets by visiting the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. Check time, how to download, and other details on result.

New Delhi:

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2025 tomorrow, May 22. Along with the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results will also be declared via a press conference scheduled at 3 pm. Following this, the scorecard link will be available on the official website. Students will be able to download their digital marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Once results are declared, students will be able to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, Kerala Plus Two exams 2025 were conducted from March 3 to March 26, 2025, wherein over 4 lakh candidates appeared. Last year, this number was 4,41,120, of which 2,94,888 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 78.69%.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will be announced in the form of a mark sheet containing the following information: candidate’s name, parents’ name, date of birth, stream, register number, subjects, marks in each subject, grades, total marks. Students will be able to download their results through multiple ways - websites, digilocker, and SMS. Once out, students can download their marksheets by following the steps given below.

How to download Kerala Plus Two Result 2025?

Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on 'results'.

Now, click on 'Kerala Plus Two Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration/roll number, and other details.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 for future reference.

What if i fail in the Kerala Plus Two results?

Students who fail to pass the Kerala Plus Two exam will have the option to appear in the Save-A-Year (SAY) exams. Details of the same will be communicated in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

Where to check Kerala Plus Two results?

Students can check their Kerala Plus two results at the following websites:

dhse.kerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Preserve digital marksheets

Students have been advised to preserve provisional DHSE +2 mark sheets until the original mark sheets are distributed because these digital mark sheets will be accepted for all official purposes, including college admissions, application for entrance exams, competitive exams, and government verification. Students are advised to preserve their Kerala Plus Two result 2025 for all future requirements. The original marksheets will be distributed by the recognized authorized schools a few weeks after the declaration of Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2025. Students can collect from their respective schools in due course.