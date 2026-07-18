Kerala Plus One results 2026 OUT at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; pass percentage touches 62.01%

Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download Plus One scorecard on the official websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. A total of 62.01 per cent students cleared the Kerala Plus One exam successfully this year.

The students can check and download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the official websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, once released. The DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The Plus One exam was held from March 5 to 27.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DHSE Kerala One marksheet PDF and take a print out.

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download DHSE Kerala One scorecard via Saphalam app

Download Saphalam app from Google play store Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will be available for download

Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Kerala Plus One result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Also Read | 'NEET re-exam 2026 helped me to secure rank 1'; topper Aryan Gupta shares his success strategies | EXCLUSIVE