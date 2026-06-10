Kerala Plus One Result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live Updates: DHSE Kerala Plus One result shortly

Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be announced shortly, the candidates can check and download Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Plus One result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services, apart from the websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DHSE Kerala One marksheet PDF and take a print out.

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.