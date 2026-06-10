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  4. Kerala Plus One Result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live Updates: DHSE Kerala Plus One result shortly
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Kerala Plus One Result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live Updates: DHSE Kerala Plus One result shortly

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Check login credentials to download Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 websites, scorecard login credentials.
Kerala Plus One Result 2026 websites, scorecard login credentials. Image Source : PTI
Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be announced shortly, the candidates can check and download Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Plus One result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services, apart from the websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. 

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in 

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in,  results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF link 
Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save DHSE Kerala One marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.  

Live updates :Kerala Plus One Result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live

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  • 1:27 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in

    The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in,  results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:27 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus One scorecard login credentials

    Kerala Plus One scorecard login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Kerala Plus One result websites are - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.  

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus One scorecard links

    Kerala Plus One scorecard links are - keralaresults.nic.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in,  results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will Kerala Plus One Result 2026 be out?

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will be out at 3 PM. The candidates can check and download Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Plus One result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services. 

  • 1:24 PM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 shortly

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will be announced at 3 PM. DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will be available on the websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.  DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

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