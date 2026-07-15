Kerala Plus One result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live: DHSE Plus One scorecard link, credentials

Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be available soon on the official websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check and download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the official portals - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, once released. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.