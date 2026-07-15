Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Kerala Plus One result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live: DHSE Plus One scorecard link, credentials
 Live now

Kerala Plus One result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live: DHSE Plus One scorecard link, credentials

Written By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 links are - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Know how to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard and marksheet PDF.

Check Kerala Plus One result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.
Check Kerala Plus One result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be available soon on the official websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check and download  DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the official portals - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, once released. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
  • Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save DHSE Kerala One marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

Live updates :Kerala Plus One result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:49 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard via Digilocker: Steps to download

    1. Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
    2. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
    3. On the homepage, look for the option for DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link 
    4. Click on this option
    5. Enter the required details and submit 
    6. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will be available for download  
    7. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 1:48 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard via Saphalam app

    1. Download Saphalam app from Google play store  
    2. Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials  
    4. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
    5. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 1:48 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
    2. Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save DHSE Kerala One marksheet PDF and take a print out. 
  • 1:47 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 websites

    DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 websites are - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.  To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Jul 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 soon

    Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be announced soon on the websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Kerala Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\