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Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026 link at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Kerala Plus One Improvement result link at results.hse.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Plus One Improvement result link has been activated on the website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Know how to download Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF.

Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026 soon at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026 soon at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Kochi:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 website and link is results.hse.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. The Kerala Plus One Improvement exam was held from March 5 to March 27. 

The students can follow these steps to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official portal - results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download, save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • Visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in 
  • Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials  
  • Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details. 

How to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF via Digilocker 

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
  • On the homepage, look for the option for Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard  
  • Click on this option
  • Enter the required details and submit
  • Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard will be available for download 
  • Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard pdf and take a print out.  

How to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF via Saphalam app 

  • Download Saphalam app from Google play store 
  • Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials 
  • Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
  • Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026, please visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. 

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