Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026 link at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 website and link is results.hse.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. The Kerala Plus One Improvement exam was held from March 5 to March 27.
The students can follow these steps to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official portal - results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download, save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- Visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in
- Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link
- Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials
- Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a print out.
Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.
How to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
- On the homepage, look for the option for Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard will be available for download
- Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard pdf and take a print out.
How to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF via Saphalam app
- Download Saphalam app from Google play store
- Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
- Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026, please visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in.