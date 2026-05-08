Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026 link at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Kochi:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 website and link is results.hse.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. The Kerala Plus One Improvement exam was held from March 5 to March 27.

The students can follow these steps to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official portal - results.hse.kerala.gov.in and click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download, save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials

Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

How to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard will be available for download

Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF via Saphalam app

Download Saphalam app from Google play store

Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Kerala Plus One Improvement scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result 2026, please visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in.