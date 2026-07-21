Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY result 2026 at result.kite.kerala.gov.in soon; know how to download scorecard PDF

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will soon announce Plus Two supplementary, SAY exam results 2026. The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in. DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam 2026 was held from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

How to download Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY scorecard on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th SAY scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Click on DHSE Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th SAY scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save DHSE Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

DHSE Plus Two SAY scorecard will contain student's name, roll number, date of birth, parents' name, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, others.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY scorecard 2026 via Saphalam App

Download Saphalam app from Google play store

Click on DHSE Kerala 12th SAY scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

DHSE Kerala 12th SAY scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DHSE Kerala 12th SAY scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in On the homepage, look for the option for DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY scorecard will be available for download Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Kerala Plus Two pass percentage 2026

A total of 77.97 per cent students cleared the DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th exam successfully this year. The pass percentage was marginally up in comparison to 77.81 per cent last year.

For details on Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

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