Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say 2025 results soon, when and where to download scorecards Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say 2025 results will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to release the Plus Two supplementary results for 2025 soon. Students who took the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY 2025 exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in. The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY 2025 exam was conducted from June 23 to June 27, 2025, at various exam centers. Those who did not pass their regular Class 12 board exams were eligible to take the supplementary exams. The results for the DHSE Kerala +2 2025 exams were announced on May 22, 2025. Once the supplementary results are released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by following a few simple steps.

How to download Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say 2025 results?

Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the "Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025."

Enter your required details such as roll number and date of birth to log in.

A provisional marksheet for the Kerala Plus Two SAY exam results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for Kerala Plus Two SAY exam for future reference.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

Details on scorecards