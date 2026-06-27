KEAM result 2026 out at cee.kerala.gov.in; how to download rank-wise list PDF

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2026 result has been declared, the candidates can check and download KEAM scorecard PDF on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Roshan Raju has topped in the engineering stream and Vinayak Narayan secured rank one in pharmacy stream.

How to download KEAM scorecard at cee.kerala.gov.in

The candidates can check and download KEAM scorecard PDF on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. To download KEAM scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in and click on KEAM scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. KEAM scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save KEAM scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on KEAM scorecard PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

KEAM scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KEAM scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KEAM scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

How to download KEAM rank-wise list PDF

The candidates can check and download KEAM rank-wise list PDF on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. To download KEAM rank-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - cee.kerala.gov.in and click on KEAM rank-wise list PDF link. KEAM rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save KEAM rank-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on KEAM rank-wise list PDF link

KEAM rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save KEAM rank-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download KEAM merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download KEAM merit list on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. To download KEAM topper list pdf, candidates should visit the official portal - cee.kerala.gov.in and click on KEAM topper list PDF link. KEAM merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save KEAM merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on KEAM result 2026, please visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

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