Karnataka SSLC Result: Despite failing in every subject, student's parents chose celebration over criticism

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the KSEAB Karnataka Board SSLC 10th Class Result 2025 on May 2. The overall pass percentage was 66.14%. The exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 this year, with a total of 790,890 students participating. Of those, 523,075 students successfully passed the exam. Notably, 22 students from the state achieved full marks. This year's results indicate that female students outperformed their male counterparts, with girls achieving a pass rate of 74%, while boys had a pass percentage of 58.07%. Amid the celebrations, there is a unique story from Bagalkote, Karnataka, where a student who failed all subjects has captured attention. Despite his lack of success in the exams, his parents chose to celebrate rather than criticise him.

Parents ordered a cake to boost morale

Abhishek, who failed in every subject, studies at Basaveshwara English Medium High School, Bagalkote, Karnataka. He received 200 marks out of 625. Despite failing in all subjects, his parents decided to cheer him up instead of scolding him for his poor academic performance. They ordered cake and sweets to boost his morale, so that he can perform better next time. Parents arranged a party and distributed sweets in their society.

While speaking to his father, he stated, "Abhishek worked hard for his exam and took it seriously, but unfortunately, he did not pass." The family explained that they organised this party to boost his morale. Meanwhile, Abhishek expressed his determination, saying, "I will succeed in all subjects in my next attempt." According to Abhishek's family, he experienced a fire accident during his childhood, which resulted in significant memory difficulties.