Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025 declared for exams 1 and 2: Check direct link, pass percentage, more Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025 has been released. All those who were awaiting the results can now check their marks memo using their registration number, date of birth on the login page. Check direct link, pass percentage, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025. Students who took the Karnataka SSLC exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of KSEAB - karresults.nic.in. The board has declared the consolidated results of the Karnataka SSLC 2025 results of exam 1 and exam 2. This year, the board conducted SSLC Exam 2 (supplementary) from May 26 to June 2, in a single shift each day from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The practical and viva-voce components for applicable subjects were conducted on June 3. Karnataka SSLC exam 3 is scheduled to be conducted from July 23 to 30. According to the results, a total of 87,330 students have passed the exam, including 6,635 of the 11,818 who reappeared for the exam to improve their scores. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 56.14 per cent.

In order to download Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025 for supplementary exam, the candidates are required to use their registration number, date of birth on the login page. Students can follow the simple steps outlined below to download their scorecards.

How to download Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025 for supplementary exam?

Visit the official website of KSEAB - karresults.nic.in.

Now click on the link that reads, ''SSLC 2025 BEST OF EXAM – 1 & 2 RESULT ANNOUNCED ON 13th June 2025'', flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025 for the supplementary exam will appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025 for the supplementary exam for future reference.

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025 for supplementary exam

What's next?

Qualified students are required to download and verify official marksheets from their respective schools or DigiLocker. If they wish to apply for revaluation, they can do so by visiting the official website. Students who have not yet qualified for the exam can opt for SSLC Exam 3, scheduled between June 23–30, 2025. Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.