Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 declared | Direct link to download

Highlights The Karnataka PUC Supplementary exam was conducted from August 12 to August 25, 2022

Other than the official website, the result can be checked on other websites as well

Students should note that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 is provisional in nature

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared by the department of Pre-University Education. Students should note that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 was declared today (September 12) in online mode.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 have been shared below.

A direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has also been provided.

Students should also note that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 is provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of declaration of the result.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam

The Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination was conducted for students who had not been able to clear the 2nd PUC exam, or for those who wanted to improve their marks in any subject. The exam was conducted from August 12 to August 25, 2022.

Websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 can be checked by visiting any one of the below-mentioned links

karresults.nic.in

result.dkpucpa.com

kseeb.kar.nic.in

pue.kar.nic.in

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022

1. Visit the official website karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Supplementary Results announced on 12th September 2022'

3. Enter your registration number and select the subject

4. Click on submit

5. Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022

Students should click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022

