JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 OUT at josaa.nic.in, Here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 link activated on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared results of the third round seat allotment today, July 12. All those who applied for admission to IITs, NIITs, IIITs and other government technical institutions through JoSAA counselling can download their result from the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on the login button JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 for future reference.

JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023 download direct link

JoSAA Round 3 counselling result 2023: What's next?

Candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the result list are now eligible to report online by paying the application fee, uploading documents, and giving a response if required. This procedure will be conducted between July 12 and 14. The last date to respond to the query is July 15, according to the official schedule. Candidates can withdraw seats from the seat allocation process between July 13 and 14. The results for 4th round counselling seat allocation process will be out on July 16 and round 5 results will be uploaded on July 21.