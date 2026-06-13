JoSAA counselling 2026: First seat allotment result 2026 OUT at josaa.nic.in; how to check

New Delhi:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the first list of seat allotment for admission to BTech and BArch programmes based on the choices filled by the candidates. Candidates who filled their choices for the admission process can check their allotment status by visiting the official website - josaa.admissions.nic.in. In order to download the seat allotment list, the candidates are required to use their JEE Main application number and password.

JoSAA counselling 2026: How to download round one seat allotment list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download JoSAA round one seat allotment list PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - josaa.admissions.nic.in and click on JoSAA round one seat allotment result link. Now, enter login credentials - JEE (Main) 2026 Application Number/ Login Id, Password. JoSAA round one seat allotment list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save JoSAA round one seat allotment list PDF and take a print out

Visit the official website - josaa.admissions.nic.in

Click on JoSAA round one seat allotment result link

Use JEE (Main) 2026 Application Number/ Login Id, Password as the required login credentials

JoSAA round one seat allotment list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JoSAA round one seat allotment list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to register for JoSAA counselling round 2?

To apply online for the JoSAA counselling, the candidates are required to log in with their JEE Main 2025 application number and password.

Once it is done, verify the OTP sent to the JEE Main 2025 registered mobile number and email ID.

Check details, edit and saved.

Once registration is confirmed, complete the registration process.

Fill your choices and submit.

JoSAA counselling schedule 2026

Round One

JoSAA round 1 seat allocation result 2026 out: June 13

Online reporting/ seat confirmation (fee payment/ document upload): June 13 to 26

Resolution of fee payment: June 29.

Round Two

JoSAA round 3 seat allocation result 2026 out: June 30

Online reporting (fee payment/ document upload): June 30 to July 3

Resolution of fee payment/ Last date to respond to query: July 3.

Round Three

JoSAA round 3 seat allocation result 2026: July 6

Online reporting (fee payment/ document upload): July 6 to 8

Resolution of fee payment/ Last date to respond to query: July 9.

For details on JoSAA counselling result 2026, please visit the official website - josaa.admissions.nic.in.

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