JNTUH result 2026 OUT for BTech, MBA, other courses; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has declared the result for BTech, MBA, MTech, other undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses. The candidates who had appeared for JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech, UG, PG courses can check the result on the official website - jntuhresults.in. The JNTUH UG, PG scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The candidates can check and download JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech scorecard PDF on the official portal - jntuhresults.in. To download JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - jntuhresults.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech, other UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - jntuhresults.in

Click on JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech, other UG, PG scorecard link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech, other UG, PG scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech, other UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JNTUH BTech, MBA, MTech, other UG, PG scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, qualifying status, details.

JNTUH re-evaluation process

JNTUH BTech III-I Semester Supplementary, III-II Semester Regular/ Supplementary and Minor exam result was announced on June 2, the revaluation window is now open, students who wish to apply for revaluation can do so till June 9, 2026.

How to apply for JNTUH re-evaluation at jntuh.ac.in

The students can follow these steps to apply for re-evaluation. To apply for re-evaluation, candidates need to visit the official portal - jntuh.ac.in and click on re-evaluation window. Now, choose the stream and paper you wish to apply. Pay the re-evaluation application fee and click on submit. Save JNTUH re-evaluation application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jntuh.ac.in

Click on re-evaluation window link

Now, choose the stream and paper you wish to apply

Pay the re-evaluation application fee and click on submit

Save JNTUH re-evaluation application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JNTUH UG, PG result 2026, please visit the official website - jntuh.ac.in.