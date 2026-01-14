JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 available at jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults; direct link, steps to download JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025: JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 links are- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. Know how to download JKBOSE Class 12 scorecard PDF.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12 scorecard 2025 is available for download on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. The students can check JKBOSE Class 12 result on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. To download JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and click on JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025 link. Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth and other details. JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 and take a hard copy out of it. Live Updates: JKBOSE Class 12 result 2025 shortly at jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025 for future reference.

The JKBOSE 10th result 2025 has been declared, the students can check JKBOSE 10th result 2025 on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and download scorecard PDF. The pass percentage in the JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2025 touched at 84 per cent.

The students can check and download JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 PDF on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. To download JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and click on JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 link. Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth and other details. JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025, please visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults.

