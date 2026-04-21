JKBOSE 10th result 2026 out at jkresults.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th board exam result 2026. Students who had appeared for JKBOSE 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - jkresults.nic.in and download the scorecard PDF.

The students can follow these steps to check and download JKBOSE 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - jkresults.nic.in. To download JKBOSE Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - jkresults.nic.in and click on JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF link. Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2026: How to download score card

Visit the official website of JKBOSE - jkresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2026

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE Class 10th scorecard PDF for future reference.

JKBOSE 10th scorecard will contain student's name, father and mother's name, roll number and registration number, date of birth, marks and grades for each subject, total marks obtained, Overall CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average).

JKBOSE 10th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

JKBOSE 10th marksheet via App: How to download

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on JKBOSE 10th result apps

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on JKBOSE 10th result links

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

JKBOSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JKBOSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JKBOSE 10th result, please visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in.