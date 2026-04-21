JKBOSE 10th result 2026 out at jkresults.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th board exam result 2026. Students who had appeared for JKBOSE 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - jkresults.nic.in and download the scorecard PDF.
The students can follow these steps to check and download JKBOSE 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - jkresults.nic.in. To download JKBOSE Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - jkresults.nic.in and click on JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF link. Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2026: How to download score card
- Visit the official website of JKBOSE - jkresults.nic.in
- Navigate the link to the JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2026
- It will redirect you to the login page
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details
- JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download and save JKBOSE Class 10th scorecard PDF for future reference.
JKBOSE 10th scorecard will contain student's name, father and mother's name, roll number and registration number, date of birth, marks and grades for each subject, total marks obtained, Overall CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average).
JKBOSE 10th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download
Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
On the homepage, look for the option for JKBOSE 10th marksheet PDF link
Click on this option
Enter the required details and submit
Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.
JKBOSE 10th marksheet via App: How to download
Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device
Click on JKBOSE 10th result apps
Download and install a trusted application
Open the app and click on JKBOSE 10th result links
Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials
JKBOSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
Save JKBOSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on JKBOSE 10th result, please visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in.