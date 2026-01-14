JKBOSE 10th result 2025 out at jkbose.nic.in; 84% students pass JKBOSE 10th result 2025: The pass percentage in the JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2025 touched at 84 per cent. The students can check JKBOSE 10th result 2025 on the official website- jkresults.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results 2025. All those who took the JKBOSE Class 10th exam can download their marksheets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on jkresults.nic.in. The pass percentage in the JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2025 touched at 84 per cent.

Over 94,000 students had appeared in the annual regular exams of 10th standard that commenced on November 3 in the Kashmir division.

JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 for future reference.

JKBOSE 10th Result: Details mentioned on the mark sheets