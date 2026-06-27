JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation result 2026 OUT at jkbose.jk.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 and 12 re-evaluation exam result 2026 has been declared, the students can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in. The JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF login credential is roll number.

How to download JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation scorecard at jkbose.jk.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation scorecard on the official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in. To download JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in and click on JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number as login credential. JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in

Click on JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF link

Use roll number as login credential

JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation marksheet PDF and take a print out.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.



JKBOSE Part II exam date 2026

JKBOSE part II exam will be held from June 27 to July 20, 2026. The candidates can check and download JKBOSE Part II exam schedule on the official portal - jkbose.jk.gov.in.

To download JKBOSE Part II exam schedule, candidates need to visit the official portal - jkbose.jk.gov.in and click on exam schedule PDF link. JKBOSE Part II exam schedule PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JKBOSE Part II exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

JKBOSE Part II admit card 2026

JKBOSE Part II admit card will be released three to four days before the exam, the hall ticket will be available for download on the official portal - jkbose.jk.gov.in by June 23. The candidates can check and download JKBOSE Part II hall ticket on the official portal - jkbose.jk.gov.in. JKBOSE Part II hall ticket login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

To download JKBOSE Part II hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JKBOSE Part II hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save JKBOSE Part II hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on JKBOSE 10th and 12th exam 2026, please visit the official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in.

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