JKBOSE 10th, 12th private, biannual result 2025 out at jkbose.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for Class 10 private, biannual exams 2025 for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE 10th private, biannual exams can check their result and download the scorecard PDF on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE 10th private, biannual exam scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number and roll number.

JKBOSE 10th result 2025 at jkbose.nic.in: How to download scorecard PDF

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE 10th result 2025' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, and registration number

JKBOSE 10th result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 for future reference.

JKBOSE HS annual private/ biannual result 2025

JKBOSE HS annual (Class 12) / biannual result 2025 has been announced, the HS biannual result is available on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkbose.nic.in/results. The candidates can follow these steps to download JKBOSE HS annual private/ biannual scorecard PDF.

To download JKBOSE 12th private, biannual scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- roll number and registration number. JKBOSE 12th private, biannual scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JKBOSE 12th private, biannual scorecard PDF and take a print out.

JKBOSE has also announced the HS Part One (Class 11) annual private/ biannual results on the official website- jkbose.nic.in, jkbose.nic.in/results.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th private, biannual results 2025, please visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in.