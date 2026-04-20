JEE Main April session merit list 2026 PDF available at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download toppers list

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session merit list PDF is available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with JEE Main merit list 2026, JEE Main rank card and final answer key is available for download on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The candidates can check and download JEE Main merit list PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session merit list, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on toppers list PDF link. JEE Main merit list 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main toppers list PDF link
- JEE Main merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a print out.
How to download JEE Main April session rank card
The candidates can check and download JEE Main rank card on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session rank card pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session rank card PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session rank card PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session rank card PDF and take a print out.
JEE Main final answer key 2026: How to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf link
- JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.