JEE Main April session merit list 2026 PDF available at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download toppers list

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session merit list PDF is available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with JEE Main merit list 2026, JEE Main rank card and final answer key is available for download on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can check and download JEE Main merit list PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session merit list, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on toppers list PDF link. JEE Main merit list 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main toppers list PDF link

JEE Main merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a print out.

How to download JEE Main April session rank card

The candidates can check and download JEE Main rank card on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session rank card pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session rank card PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session rank card PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session rank card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main final answer key 2026: How to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.