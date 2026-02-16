JEE Main 2026 Results Out Soon: Know how to calculate percentile via marks

New Delhi:

The JEE Main January 2026 results are set to be announced today, February 16. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key has already been released, and candidates can now download their JEE Main scorecard. To access the scorecard, students need to log in using their application number and password. Once the scorecard appears, it can be saved or printed for future reference.

Understanding marks vs percentile

Many candidates wonder, “How do my marks translate to percentile?” or “What percentile will my score fetch?” In JEE Main, the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases percentile scores instead of raw marks. A percentile reflects your performance relative to other candidates in the same session.

How JEE Main marks are calculated

JEE Main is a 300-mark exam divided equally among three subjects:

Physics: 100 marks

Chemistry: 100 marks

Mathematics: 100 marks

Scoring rules:

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unattempted: 0 marks

Example:

Correct: 60 × 4 = 240

Incorrect: 10 × (-1) = -10

Total Marks = 230/300

How Percentile is calculated

Percentile is different from percentage. It shows how you performed compared to all other candidates.

Example:

Marks scored: 180

Total candidates: 10 lakh

Candidates scoring ≤ 180: 9,50,000

Percentile = (9,50,000 ÷ 10,00,000) × 100 = 95 percentile

This means you performed better than 95% of students in that session.

From Percentile to rank

Your All India Rank (AIR) is based on percentile, not raw marks. NTA normalizes scores across sessions to create the final merit list.

Rough Estimate:

99.9 percentile → top 1,000–1,500 ranks

99 percentile → around 8,000–10,000 ranks

This helps students predict which NITs, IIITs, or other institutes they are likely to get admission in.