JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025 to be out tomorrow, when and where to download

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, is set to declare the results of the class 12th board exam tomorrow, May 30, at 11.30 am. Students who took the JAC Jharkhand Class 12th board exam can download their results by visiting the official website - jacresults.com.

The announcement of results will be made via a press conference by Ramdas Soren, Minister, School Education and Literacy Department. During the press conference, other details like pass percentage, gender wise performance, district-wise performance and other information will be shared. Following this, the marksheets of the results will be available on the official website. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download the results using their registration/roll number on the login page.

This year, the Jharkhand Board conducted the class 12th board exams from February 11 to March 4. The practical exams were held between March 5 and March 20. The board will release stream-wise (Science, Commerce, and Arts) results simultaneously. To pass the exam, the students will have to score at least 33% in all subjects.

JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025: When and where to download?

Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com.

Navigate the link to the 'JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025 for future reference.