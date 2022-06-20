Monday, June 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. JAC Jharkhand Board class 10, 12 (science) results to be out tomorrow! Direct link, steps to check here

JAC Jharkhand Board class 10, 12 (science) results to be out tomorrow! Direct link, steps to check here

The results will be declared by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2.30 pm, JAC officials said.

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
Ranchi Published on: June 20, 2022 18:20 IST
jac result, jac class 10 result, jac class 12 result, jharkhand class 12 inter result, jharkhand cla
Image Source : PTI/FILE

JAC Jharkhand Board class 10, 12 (science) results to be out tomorrow! Direct link, steps to check here 

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of the state board exams for class 10 and class 12 (science stream) tomorrow (June 21, 2022). 

The results will be declared by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2.30 pm, JAC officials said.

Students can check their results on - the board's official website - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result is scheduled to be released on June 21 at 2:30 pm. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE DIRECT LINK TO JHARKHAND BOARD CLASS 10 12 RESULTS 

How to check Jharkhand board 10, 12 results 2022:

  1. Log in to the official website, the websites mentioned above
  2. On the homepage, search for the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 link
  3. A results page will pop up
  4. Fill in your details like roll number 
  5. Click submit
  6. Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Result 2022 the same will appear 
  7. Download and print the copy for future use
Related Stories
UP Board Class 10th result out on upresults.nic.in | Direct link, Toppers list

UP Board Class 10th result out on upresults.nic.in | Direct link, Toppers list

UP Board 12th result DECLARED! Direct link to check UPMSP inter result here

UP Board 12th result DECLARED! Direct link to check UPMSP inter result here

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result date and time: Minister says results likely in a day or two

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result date and time: Minister says results likely in a day or two

Latest Education News

Top News

Latest News