Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE JAC Jharkhand Board class 10, 12 (science) results to be out tomorrow! Direct link, steps to check here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of the state board exams for class 10 and class 12 (science stream) tomorrow (June 21, 2022).

The results will be declared by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2.30 pm, JAC officials said.

Students can check their results on - the board's official website - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result is scheduled to be released on June 21 at 2:30 pm.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DIRECT LINK TO JHARKHAND BOARD CLASS 10 12 RESULTS

How to check Jharkhand board 10, 12 results 2022:

Log in to the official website, the websites mentioned above On the homepage, search for the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 link A results page will pop up Fill in your details like roll number Click submit Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Result 2022 the same will appear Download and print the copy for future use

Latest Education News