JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025 likely to be released soon, how to download JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025 are likely to be released soon. Students and parents awaiting the results will be able to download the scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check expected date, how to download, and more.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare JAC 10th Result 2025 and JAC 12th Result 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the JAC Jharkhand 10th exam and JAC Jharkhand 12th exam can download their results by visiting the official website - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the media reports, the JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025 are expected to be released this week. However, the board has not yet mentioned the exact date and time of releasing the results. Once out, the students can download JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025 by following the instructions given below.

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the respective link of results - JAC 10th Result 2025, JAC 12th Result 2025.

A login window will appear on screen.

Enter your roll number and roll code.

Verify the details and click on the submit button.

Your respective results - JAC 10th Result 2025 or JAC 12th Result 2025, will appear on the screen.

Download and save the results for future reference.

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025: Details on marksheets

Students can check the following details on their scorecards or marksheets. In case of any discrepancy, they must report it to their respective school principals and get it rectified immediately.

Candidate’s name

Roll Number

Examination name

Total subjects

Marks Secured in each subject

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

Percentage acquired.

In 2024, the board declared the JAC 10th results on April 19 and the JAC 12th results on April 30, 2024. Based on these dates, it is expected that the results for this year's board exam will be out soon. However, there is no update from the board officials. Students are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. Several reports stated that the Jharkhand Board class 10th result could be declared first, followed by results of 12th Science, then Arts and Commerce streams.

Passing Marks

To pass the JAC Jharkhand 10th exam and JAC Jharkhand 12th exam, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Those who score below the required marks will need to appear for compartment exams or apply for re-evaluation.