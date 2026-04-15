indiaresults.com MP Board 10th result alternative websites: How to download scorecard MPBSE 10th marksheet PDF

The MP Board Class 10 result is one of the most important updates for students across Madhya Pradesh. On result day, a large number of students try to check their scores at the same time, which can sometimes slow down or crash official websites.
That is why it helps to know alternative options. If the main websites are not working, you still have ways to check and download your marksheet without waiting too long.
According to MPBSE, students can expect the results on April 15, 2026. MP Board 10th result websites are - mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and log in credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.
MP Board 10th result 2026 alternative websites
Apart from the official MPBSE websites, students can also check their results on alternative platforms like indiaresults.com.
The main official websites remain:
- mpbse.nic.in
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
If these websites are slow or not opening, indiaresults.com can be used to access the MP Board Class 10 result.
Login details required to check MPBSE 10th result
To download the scorecard, students will need:
- Roll number or registration number
- Date of birth
It is best to keep these details ready before checking the result.
How to download MP Board 10th marksheet on indiaresults.com
Students can follow these simple steps if they are using the alternative website:
- Visit indiaresults.com
- Click on the link for MP Board Class 10 result or scorecard
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Submit the details
The MPBSE 10th scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and save it. It is also recommended to take a printout for future use.
Step by step guide to check MPBSE 10th result on official websites
You can also check your result through the official websites by following these steps:
- Go to mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the link for ‘MP Board Class 10 result’
- You will be redirected to the login page
- Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth
- Click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference.
Having both official and alternative options makes things easier. Even if one site is not working, you can still access your result without stress.
ALSO READ: MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites