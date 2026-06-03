IMU CET result 2026 at imu.edu.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) is likely to announce Common Entrance Test (CET result 2026) shortly. The candidates can check and download IMU CET scorecard on the official website - imu.edu.in. The IMU CET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. IMU CET was held on May 24, 2026.

How to download IMU CET scorecard PDF at imu.edu.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download IMU CET scorecard PDF. To download IMU CET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - imu.edu.in and click on IMU CET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. IMU CET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save IMU CET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - imu.edu.in

Click on IMU CET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

IMU CET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save IMU CET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IMU CET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, application number, date of birth, category, caste group, secured rank, details.

How to download IMU CET merit list PDF at imu.edu.in

The candidates can check and download IMU CET topper list PDF on the official website - imu.edu.in. To download IMU CET merit list PDF link, candidates need to visit the official website - imu.edu.in and click on CET topper list PDF link. IMU CET topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save IMU CET topper list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - imu.edu.in Click on IMU CET topper list PDF link IMU CET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save IMU CET merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IMU CET Cut Off: Steps to download at imu.edu.in

Visit the official website - imu.edu.in

Click on IMU CET category-wise cut off list PDF link

IMU CET category-wise cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save IMU CET category-wise cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on IMU CET result 2026, please visit the official website - imu.edu.in.