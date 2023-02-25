ICSI Result 2022: CS Professional results out on icsi.edu | Read TOPPERS list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). ICSI Result 2022: CS Professional result out on icsi.edu | Read list of TOPPERS.

ICSI Result 2022 : The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional result 2022 today (February 25). Executive exam result for December 2022 is scheduled to be released at around 2:00 pm on Saturday.

Students who appeared for the Company Secretary Professional exams can download their results now through the official website - icsi.edu. The official notification reads, "The result alongwith individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on the declaration of the result."

In order to check ICSI exam result 2022, candidates will have to log in to the official portal using their Username and Password.

HERE are steps to download ICSI CS Professional & Executive Result:

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on the link available for CS Professional, Executive December 2022 result on the homepage

Key in your login details to access the result

Your ICSI CS December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

When next session will be held:

The next session of the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10 this year. The registration process for the June session is going to commence from tomorrow (February 26).

Here is list of TOP 14 rank holders :

CHIRAAG AGARWAL S SWATHI RIYA BHAGCHANDANI ANMOL AJAY JAIN APARNA MUKESH AGRAWAL SARANYA TV AMAN KUMAR KARN MANAV SHINGARI UMMAY RABAB ORUBA HARISH KUMAR PUKHRAJ CHOUDHARY CHANDNI DALMIA NITESH BHARATRAM MAMGAIN VIDHI RAKESH JOSHI, VIDHI BHARAT OSWAL SAKSHI AGARWAL

Chiraag Agarwal has topped the December edition of CS Professional result. S Swathi has bagged the second position in the examination. While, Riya Bhagchandani secured third place in the ICSI CS Professional December 2022 exams, the results for which were declared today.

