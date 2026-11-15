ICSI CSEET October results 2026 OUT at icsi.edu; Bhakti Sanjay Shah tops merit list

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download CSEET October exam marksheet on the official website - icsi.edu. The CSEET October exam marksheet login credentials are - roll number, registration number. The CSEET exam 2026 was held from October 1 to 6.

How to download ICSI CSEET October marksheet 2026 at icsi.edu

The candidates can check and download ICSI CSEET October marksheet 2026 on the official website - icsi.edu. To download CSEET October marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on CSEET October marksheet 2026 PDF link. Enter roll number, registration number as login credentials. ICSI CSEET October marksheet 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CSEET October marksheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on CSEET October marksheet 2026 PDF link

Use roll number, registration number as the required login credentials

ICSI CSEET October marksheet 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CSEET October marksheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICSI CSEET October merit list 2026

Bhakti Sanjay Shah has topped the CSEET October exam followed by Abhimanyu Singh Rajput (rank 2) and Manjiree Joshi (rank 3).

How to download ICSI CSEET October toppers list PDF

The candidates can check and download CSEET October merit list 2026 PDF on the official website - icsi.edu. To download CSEET October merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - icsi.edu and click on CSEET October toppers list PDF link. CSEET October toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CSEET October merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on CSEET October toppers list PDF link

ICSI CSEET October toppers list PDF will be available for download

Save ICSI CSEET October merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICSI CSEET October exam results 2026, please visit the official website - icsi.edu.

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