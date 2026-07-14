ICSI CSEET June result 2026 at icsi.edu tomorrow; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June exam result 2026 on Wednesday, July 15. The CSEET June result is scheduled to be out at 2 PM. The candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CSEET June exam 2026 can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. The CSEET exam was held from June 1 to 4, 2026.

How to download ICSI CSEET June scorecard at icsi.edu

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CSEET June scorecard PDF. To download CSEET June scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CSEET June scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- roll number and registration number. ICSI CSEET June scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CSEET June scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on CSEET June scorecard PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required credentials for login

ICSI CSEET June scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSI CSEET June scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Keep it with you to be used for further references.

ICSI CSEET June scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download ICSI CSEET June merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download CSEET June merit list 2026 PDF on the official website- icsi.edu. To download CSEET June toppers list PDF, candidates need to click on CSEET toppers PDF link on the portal- icsi.edu. CSEET June toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CSEET merit list and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on CSEET June merit list PDF link

ICSI CSEET June topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSI CSEET June topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CSEET June result 2026, please visit the official website - icsi.edu.

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