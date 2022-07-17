Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE ICSE Result 2022: Meet 4 students who topped Class 10 exam

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) announced class 10 results on Sunday, with four students sharing the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent.

The four toppers are -- Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow).

The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent, while 72 are on the third spot with 99.4 per cent mark.

The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97). The overall pass percentage was 99.97.

ICSE Result 2022: How to check ICSE 10th Result 2022

Visit the official website cisce.org Click on the link that reads 'ICSE 10th Result 2022' Enter your unique ID, index number and the CAPTCHA code Your ICSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

